Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of ACMR, SPLK, PINS to Contact Law Firm

January 06, 2021 | About: NAS:ACMR +11.38% NAS:SPLK -3.07% NYSE:PINS -1.91%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims involving directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties related to whether insiders caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that:

(PRNewsfoto/Moore Kuehn, PLLC)

  • ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR)

Revenue and profits had been diverted to undisclosed related parties; ACM's revenues and profits had been materially overstated; and ACM's positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

  • Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK)

Splunk was not closing deals with its largest customers in the third fiscal quarter of 2021; Splunk was not hitting the financial targets it had previously announced; and as a result of the foregoing, Splunk public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, investors suffered damages.

  • Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS)

Pinterest's addressable market in the U.S. was reaching its maximum capacity; which significantly decelerated Pinterest's future ability to monetize on U.S. average revenue per user; Pinterest was at an increased risk of losing advertising revenue; and as a result, Pinterest's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.

If you own ACMR, SPLK, or PINS please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost to you. Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers. Please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-shareholder-derivative-litigation/

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Fletcher Moore, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
[email protected]
(212) 709-8245

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-pllc-encourages-investors-of-acmr-splk-pins-to-contact-law-firm-301202169.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC


GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)