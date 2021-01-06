The Masters Tournament Moves to SiriusXM

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --SiriusXM announced today it has signed a new agreement to become the exclusive audio broadcaster of the Masters Tournament. For the 2021 Tournament, scheduled for April 5-11, SiriusXM will produce and present live play-by-play broadcasts all four days of Tournament play from storied Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

SiriusXM's exclusive Masters week broadcasts will be available to listeners nationwide on their SiriusXM radios (channel 208 or 92), on the SiriusXM app and at home with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream at home.

"The Masters is one of the most important and revered competitions in all of sports, and we are so thrilled to be acquiring the rights to bring the Tournament to our listeners," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "We look forward to collaborating with Augusta National Golf Club and, through our strong golf programming and excellent roster of talent, producing a superb broadcast worthy of this great event. Our coverage of the Masters will bring the Tournament's exciting play and rich history into people's homes across the country."

SiriusXM has produced and aired comprehensive live broadcasts of major championship golf for years. Its Masters broadcast will feature a seasoned team of golf voices providing play-by-play and analysis, the details of which will be announced closer to the 2021 Masters. SiriusXM's Masters week programming will originate from the grounds at Augusta National and feature several shows airing earlier in the week hosted by past Masters champions and top-finishers, including 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples, 1982 champion Craig Stadler, along with Greg Norman, who finished in the top 10 at the Tournament nine times, and others.

SiriusXM's golf channel – which has provided coverage of the sport 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for the last 15 years – enables more hours of dedicated Masters programming than anyone else in the audio entertainment space.

Its expanded coverage will include a live broadcast of the Par 3 Contest played on Wednesday of Masters week, an event which has not been available before as an audio broadcast.

SiriusXM and Augusta National will also collaborate on and launch a new podcast dedicated to the Masters, entitled The Masters Show, which will debut on January 11 and be available every Monday night from the start of the year through the week of the Tournament. The podcast will explore the history and traditions of the Masters, as well as the players and personalities who have competed at Augusta National through the decades and today. The Masters Show will be hosted by SiriusXM's Taylor Zarzour and will be available to listeners on SiriusXM, Pandora, Stitcher and other podcast platforms.

"It is a wonderful honor to be associated with the Masters, and each week from the beginning of the year, we will celebrate what makes this event so special," said Zarzour. "On The Masters Show, we will recognize players and particularly first-time participants receiving invitations to the upcoming Tournament, interview past champions, and celebrate the unique traditions of the Masters."

SiriusXM will also produce Daily Masters Moments featurettes that will air throughout the year to give fans Masters-related programming – from news to the retelling of historic Masters moments – all 365 days on the calendar.

For more information, visit masters.com or follow @TheMasters on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Visit SiriusXM.com for more info on SiriusXM programming and all the ways to listen.

