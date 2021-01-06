  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Completes Acquisition of CarpeDatum LLC.

January 06, 2021 | About: OTCPK:CTSDF -0.73% TSXV:CTS +0.59% FRA:0ZB +3.82% OTCPK:CTSDF -0.73%

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2021

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSXV: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF), a national platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT solution providers in the U.S. and Canada, is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced acquisition of CarpeDatum LLC., an analytics consulting organization headquartered in Denver, CO with offices in Los Angeles and Dallas.

CarpeDatum builds best in class solutions around analytics for customers across every industry. It has over 20 years of successful deployment experience around planning and forecasting, enterprise reporting, and predictive analytics. The addition of CarpeDatum to the Converge analytics practice will give the Company an array of new capabilities regarding AI, analytics, and performance management to allow it to continue to scale and expand its current offerings throughout North America.

CarpeDatum LLC. marks the seventeenth acquisition completed by Converge since October 2017. Converge's family of companies also includes Corus Group, LLC; Northern Micro, Inc.; 10084182 Canada Inc. operating as Becker-Carroll; Key Information Systems, Inc.; BlueChip Tek, Inc.; Lighthouse Computer Systems, Inc.; Software Information Systems LLC.; Nordisk Systems, Inc.; Essex Technology Group, Inc.; Datatrend Technologies, Inc.; VSS, LLC; Solutions PCD, Inc.; Unique Digital, Inc.; Workgroup Connections, Inc.; and Vicom Computer Services, Inc.

About Converge
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a North American software-enabled, Hybrid IT solution provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with talent expertise and digital infrastructure offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

About CarpeDatum
CarpeDatum is a national IBM Analytics consulting organization and Alteryx Preferred Partner headquartered in Denver, CO and the creator of the TM1Compare and TM1Connect products. Founded 1997 by IT veterans, it has grown into what it is today because of its deep domain expertise in data and analytics and its staff of passionate individuals who seek to further what organizations can do with their data.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/converge-technology-solutions-corp-completes-acquisition-of-carpedatum-llc-301202119.html

SOURCE Converge Technology Solutions Corp.


