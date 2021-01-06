Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) CEO Jason N Gorevic Sold $6 million of Shares

CEO of Teladoc Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason N Gorevic (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of TDOC on 01/05/2021 at an average price of $200.15 a share. The total sale was $6 million.

Teladoc Inc provides telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, via mobile devices, the internet, video and phone. Teladoc Health Inc has a market cap of $29.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $204.150000 with and P/S ratio of 18.19. Teladoc Health Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.20% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Teladoc Health Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Jason N Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of TDOC stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $200.15. The price of the stock has increased by 2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Marketing Officer Stephany Verstraete sold 4,000 shares of TDOC stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $199.8. The price of the stock has increased by 2.18% since.

Chief Legal Officer, Secretary Adam C Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of TDOC stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $199.8. The price of the stock has increased by 2.18% since.

Head of Research & Development Yulun Wang sold 2,500 shares of TDOC stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $199.24. The price of the stock has increased by 2.46% since.

SVP Corporate Strategy Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of TDOC stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $192.17. The price of the stock has increased by 6.23% since.

Director Hemant Taneja sold 4,900 shares of TDOC stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $197.39. The price of the stock has increased by 3.42% since.

