Mongodb Inc (MDB) President & CEO Dev Ittycheria Sold $3.1 million of Shares

January 06, 2021 | About: MDB -5.7%

President & CEO of Mongodb Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dev Ittycheria (insider trades) sold 8,955 shares of MDB on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $345.11 a share. The total sale was $3.1 million.

MongoDB Inc develops and sells subscriptions to a modern, general purpose database platform. It also provides post-contract support, training, and consulting services for its offerings. MongoDB Inc has a market cap of $20.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $335.300000 with and P/S ratio of 35.90.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,955 shares of MDB stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $345.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.84% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • COO and CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,709 shares of MDB stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $345.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.83% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Revenue Officer Cedric Pech sold 749 shares of MDB stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $346.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.22% since.
  • Principal Accounting Officer Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of MDB stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $345.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.83% since.
  • Chief Technology Officer Mark Porter sold 3,827 shares of MDB stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $349.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.09% since.
  • Director Dwight A Merriman sold 17,000 shares of MDB stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $347.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.5% since.
  • Director Charles M Hazard Jr sold 2,016 shares of MDB stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $348.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.76% since.

