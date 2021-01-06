Icu Medical Inc (ICUI) Chairman and CEO Vivek Jain Sold $2.4 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Icu Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Vivek Jain (insider trades) sold 11,500 shares of ICUI on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $212.35 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

ICU Medical Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of medical devices used in infusion therapy, oncology and critical care applications. Its products include needlefree connectors, nanoclave, chemoclock, chemoclave, and among others. ICU Medical Inc has a market cap of $4.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $219.770000 with a P/E ratio of 58.15 and P/S ratio of 3.76. ICU Medical Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with ICU Medical Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of ICUI stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $212.35. The price of the stock has increased by 3.49% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ICUI, click here