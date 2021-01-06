  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Icu Medical Inc (ICUI) Chairman and CEO Vivek Jain Sold $2.4 million of Shares

January 06, 2021 | About: ICUI +0.22%

Chairman and CEO of Icu Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Vivek Jain (insider trades) sold 11,500 shares of ICUI on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $212.35 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

ICU Medical Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of medical devices used in infusion therapy, oncology and critical care applications. Its products include needlefree connectors, nanoclave, chemoclock, chemoclave, and among others. ICU Medical Inc has a market cap of $4.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $219.770000 with a P/E ratio of 58.15 and P/S ratio of 3.76. ICU Medical Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with ICU Medical Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of ICUI stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $212.35. The price of the stock has increased by 3.49% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ICUI, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)