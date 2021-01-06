  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Tennant Co (TNC) President and CEO Chris Killingstad Sold $692,230 of Shares

January 06, 2021 | About: TNC +5.87%

President and CEO of Tennant Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chris Killingstad (insider trades) sold 9,889 shares of TNC on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $70 a share. The total sale was $692,230.

Tennant Co designs, manufactures & sells products used in the maintenance of nonresidential surfaces. Its products include floor maintenance & outdoor cleaning equipment specialty surface coatings, and aftermarket parts and consumables. Tennant Co has a market cap of $1.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $73.980000 with a P/E ratio of 32.59 and P/S ratio of 1.34. The dividend yield of Tennant Co stocks is 1.19%. Tennant Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 26.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Tennant Co the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Tennant Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Chris Killingstad sold 9,889 shares of TNC stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $70. The price of the stock has increased by 5.69% since.
  • President and CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,297 shares of TNC stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $70. The price of the stock has increased by 5.69% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TNC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)