Tennant Co (TNC) President and CEO Chris Killingstad Sold $692,230 of Shares

President and CEO of Tennant Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chris Killingstad (insider trades) sold 9,889 shares of TNC on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $70 a share. The total sale was $692,230.

Tennant Co designs, manufactures & sells products used in the maintenance of nonresidential surfaces. Its products include floor maintenance & outdoor cleaning equipment specialty surface coatings, and aftermarket parts and consumables. Tennant Co has a market cap of $1.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $73.980000 with a P/E ratio of 32.59 and P/S ratio of 1.34. The dividend yield of Tennant Co stocks is 1.19%. Tennant Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 26.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Tennant Co the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Tennant Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,297 shares of TNC stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $70. The price of the stock has increased by 5.69% since.

