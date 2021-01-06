Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CEO of Generac Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Aaron Jagdfeld (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of GNRC on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $228.91 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Generac Holdings Inc is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The company primarily serves the residential, light commercial, industrial and construction markets. Generac Holdings Inc has a market cap of $15.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $246.290000 with a P/E ratio of 53.07 and P/S ratio of 6.76. Generac Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Generac Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of GNRC stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $228.91. The price of the stock has increased by 7.59% since.

