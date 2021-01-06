Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Chairman & CEO Bruce C Cozadd Sold $1.3 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bruce C Cozadd (insider trades) sold 7,950 shares of JAZZ on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $162.01 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC is a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patients' lives by identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated products that address unmet medical needs. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a market cap of $9.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $163.980000 with a P/E ratio of 51.72 and P/S ratio of 4.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC had annual average EBITDA growth of 31.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO Bruce C Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of JAZZ stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $162.01. The price of the stock has increased by 1.22% since.

