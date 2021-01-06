Repligen Corp (RGEN) CFO Jon Snodgres Sold $757,845 of Shares

CFO of Repligen Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jon Snodgres (insider trades) sold 3,957 shares of RGEN on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $191.52 a share. The total sale was $757,845.
Repligen Corp is a bioprocessing company developing, producing and commercializing biologic drugs. The company offers its products to life science companies, global biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers worldwide. Repligen Corp has a market cap of $10.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $197.010000 with a P/E ratio of 240.24 and P/S ratio of 32.09. Repligen Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Repligen Corp. .
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of RGEN stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $191.52. The price of the stock has increased by 2.87% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Senior VP, R&D Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of RGEN stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $186.18. The price of the stock has increased by 5.82% since.
