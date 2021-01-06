  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) President, CEO Michael A George Sold $1.1 million of Shares

January 06, 2021 | About: QRTEA +1.16%

President, CEO of Qurate Retail Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael A George (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of QRTEA on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $10.67 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Liberty Interactive Corp, formerly QVC Group, is engaged in the video and on-line commerce industries in North America, Europe and Asia. It markets and sells consumer products by means of its televised shopping programs and through the Internet. Qurate Retail Inc has a market cap of $4.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $11.360000 with a P/E ratio of 7.08 and P/S ratio of 0.35. Qurate Retail Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 0.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Qurate Retail Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President, CEO Michael A George sold 100,000 shares of QRTEA stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $10.67. The price of the stock has increased by 6.47% since.

