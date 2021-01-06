Liveperson Inc (LPSN) EVP, Policy & General Counsel Monica L. Greenberg Sold $929,100 of Shares

EVP, Policy & General Counsel of Liveperson Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Monica L. Greenberg (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of LPSN on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $61.94 a share. The total sale was $929,100.

LivePerson Inc along with its subsidiaries provides digital engagement solutions offering a cloud-based platform which enables businesses to proactively connect with consumers through chat, voice, and content delivery. LivePerson Inc has a market cap of $4.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $60.790000 with and P/S ratio of 11.49. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with LivePerson Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Robert P Locascio sold 39,495 shares of LPSN stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $62.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.09% since.

CEO Robert P Locascio sold 400,000 shares of LPSN stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $56.33. The price of the stock has increased by 7.92% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Policy & General Counsel Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of LPSN stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $61.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.86% since.

SVP, Global & Corp Controller Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of LPSN stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $67.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.94% since.

SVP, Global & Corp Controller Daryl Carlough sold 2,736 shares of LPSN stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $65. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.48% since.

SVP, Global & Corp Controller Daryl Carlough sold 261 shares of LPSN stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $60. The price of the stock has increased by 1.32% since.

