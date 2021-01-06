  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Liveperson Inc (LPSN) EVP, Policy & General Counsel Monica L. Greenberg Sold $929,100 of Shares

January 06, 2021 | About: LPSN -3.23%

EVP, Policy & General Counsel of Liveperson Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Monica L. Greenberg (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of LPSN on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $61.94 a share. The total sale was $929,100.

LivePerson Inc along with its subsidiaries provides digital engagement solutions offering a cloud-based platform which enables businesses to proactively connect with consumers through chat, voice, and content delivery. LivePerson Inc has a market cap of $4.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $60.790000 with and P/S ratio of 11.49. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with LivePerson Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Robert P Locascio sold 39,495 shares of LPSN stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $62.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.09% since.
  • CEO Robert P Locascio sold 400,000 shares of LPSN stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $56.33. The price of the stock has increased by 7.92% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Policy & General Counsel Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of LPSN stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $61.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.86% since.
  • SVP, Global & Corp Controller Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of LPSN stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $67.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.94% since.
  • SVP, Global & Corp Controller Daryl Carlough sold 2,736 shares of LPSN stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $65. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.48% since.
  • SVP, Global & Corp Controller Daryl Carlough sold 261 shares of LPSN stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $60. The price of the stock has increased by 1.32% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LPSN, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)