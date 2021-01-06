  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield Sold $4.8 million of Shares

January 06, 2021 | About: WORK -0.52%

CEO of Slack Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stewart Butterfield (insider trades) sold 114,407 shares of WORK on 01/05/2021 at an average price of $42.08 a share. The total sale was $4.8 million.

Slack Technologies Inc has a market cap of $24.09 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.790000 with and P/S ratio of 28.17. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Slack Technologies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of WORK stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $42.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.69% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Allen Shim sold 1,557 shares of WORK stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $41.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.48% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of WORK stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $42.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.16% since.
  • Chief Technology Officer Cal Henderson sold 1,252 shares of WORK stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $41.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.48% since.
  • Chief Product Officer Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of WORK stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $41.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.48% since.
  • Sr VP Sales, Customer Success Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of WORK stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $42.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.97% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WORK, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)