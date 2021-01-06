Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield Sold $4.8 million of Shares

CEO of Slack Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stewart Butterfield (insider trades) sold 114,407 shares of WORK on 01/05/2021 at an average price of $42.08 a share. The total sale was $4.8 million.

Slack Technologies Inc has a market cap of $24.09 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.790000 with and P/S ratio of 28.17. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Slack Technologies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of WORK stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $42.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.69% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Allen Shim sold 1,557 shares of WORK stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $41.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.48% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of WORK stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $42.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.16% since.

Chief Technology Officer Cal Henderson sold 1,252 shares of WORK stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $41.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.48% since.

Chief Product Officer Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of WORK stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $41.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.48% since.

Sr VP Sales, Customer Success Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of WORK stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $42.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.97% since.

