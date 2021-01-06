Raub Brock Capital Management LP Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, DexCom Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Larkspur, CA, based Investment company Raub Brock Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, DexCom Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Zoom Video Communications Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raub Brock Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Raub Brock Capital Management LP owns 57 stocks with a total value of $597 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PYPL, DXCM, DIS, ZM, IVV, SCHM,

PYPL, DXCM, DIS, ZM, IVV, SCHM, Added Positions: AMT, ADP, VNQ, PFF, BABA, TGT,

AMT, ADP, VNQ, PFF, BABA, TGT, Reduced Positions: LOW, NKE, SHW, TXN, ACN, ZTS, CNI, UNH, ABBV, MA, CDW, SBUX, DG, SPGI, FDS, WLTW, IEI, TLH, NFLX, TCEHY,

LOW, NKE, SHW, TXN, ACN, ZTS, CNI, UNH, ABBV, MA, CDW, SBUX, DG, SPGI, FDS, WLTW, IEI, TLH, NFLX, TCEHY, Sold Out: BIL,

Nike Inc (NKE) - 230,444 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 346,727 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 113,586 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13% Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 39,710 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 263,238 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%

Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $226.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14. The stock is now traded at around $344.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $374.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 568 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $179.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $68.45, with an estimated average price of $62.8. The stock is now traded at around $69.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,371 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $355.56. The stock is now traded at around $375.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 695 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Raub Brock Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 34.15%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $227.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 982 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Raub Brock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52.