Raub Brock Capital Management LP Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, DexCom Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

January 06, 2021 | About: BABA -5.32% PYPL -3.44% ZM -4.55% IVV +0.6% DIS +0.38% SCHM +2.73% DXCM +1.94% BIL +0.01%

Larkspur, CA, based Investment company Raub Brock Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, DexCom Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Zoom Video Communications Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raub Brock Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Raub Brock Capital Management LP owns 57 stocks with a total value of $597 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Raub Brock Capital Management LP
  1. Nike Inc (NKE) - 230,444 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 346,727 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
  3. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 113,586 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
  4. Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 39,710 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%
  5. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 263,238 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $226.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14. The stock is now traded at around $344.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $374.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 568 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $179.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $68.45, with an estimated average price of $62.8. The stock is now traded at around $69.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,371 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $355.56. The stock is now traded at around $375.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 695 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 34.15%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $227.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 982 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52.



