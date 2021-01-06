Spence Asset Management Buys Teladoc Health Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Livongo Health Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Investment company Spence Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Teladoc Health Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Livongo Health Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spence Asset Management. As of 2020Q4, Spence Asset Management owns 38 stocks with a total value of $343 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: APPS, ANSS,
- Added Positions: TDOC, VEEV, MA, V, MSFT, GOOG, SHOP, AMZN, KMI, AGG,
- Reduced Positions: ROKU, QQQ, MDB, IWM, SPY, IWR, QQQE, IGV, IPAY, VOO, FFC, JPS, FLC,
- Sold Out: LVGO, DIS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Spence Asset Management
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 75,931 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
- Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) - 129,622 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2870.94%
- Roku Inc (ROKU) - 75,178 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.29%
- ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 43,665 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Visa Inc (V) - 106,099 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
Spence Asset Management initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.66 and $59.71, with an estimated average price of $41.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 211,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Spence Asset Management initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.37 and $364.17, with an estimated average price of $334.96. The stock is now traded at around $349.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Spence Asset Management added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 2870.94%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94. The stock is now traded at around $204.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.3%. The holding were 129,622 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Spence Asset Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.87%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,641 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Spence Asset Management added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Spence Asset Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.44%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3138.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)
Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4.Reduced: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Spence Asset Management reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 20.3%. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $307.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Spence Asset Management still held 10,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Spence Asset Management reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 62.65%. The sale prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $204.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Spence Asset Management still held 521 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Spence Asset Management reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.89%. The sale prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $69.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Spence Asset Management still held 1,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE)
Spence Asset Management reduced to a holding in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 34.49%. The sale prices were between $63.03 and $75.16, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.488300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Spence Asset Management still held 1,991 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc (FLC)
Spence Asset Management reduced to a holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc by 22.78%. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $22.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Spence Asset Management still held 305 shares as of 2020-12-31.
