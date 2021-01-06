Woodstock Corp Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells Schlumberger, Viking Therapeutics Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Woodstock Corp (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Chevron Corp, sells Schlumberger, Viking Therapeutics Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Flowserve Corp, Noble Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodstock Corp. As of 2020Q4, Woodstock Corp owns 195 stocks with a total value of $746 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWR, IWM, EEM, UBER, PYPL, ADBE, SHW, LYFT, NKE, INTU, UNH, AFL, AMAT, MA, SBUX, MDLZ, VIA, BLK, NSC, DG, GIS, AZO, CARA, TGT, TXN, NOW, WM, TEL, XEL, MPC, BAX, AEP, ALL, GLW, GILD, ZBH, FIS, ANTM, GS, TRV, BDX, PEG, NTRS, NFLX, LMT, MTBC, MCF,

For the details of WOODSTOCK CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/woodstock+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 204,303 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 37,825 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 232,788 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76% O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 51,763 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 39,427 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%

Woodstock Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $69.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 210,888 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodstock Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $204.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 27,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodstock Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,971 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodstock Corp initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $52.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,964 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodstock Corp initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $226.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodstock Corp initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91. The stock is now traded at around $466.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,092 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodstock Corp added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 493.88%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $373.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 14,651 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodstock Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.16%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $74.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 46,634 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodstock Corp added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 190.95%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $89.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,170 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodstock Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 153.85%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3138.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 462 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodstock Corp added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $230.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodstock Corp added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 22.24%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9. The stock is now traded at around $233.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $5.3 and $6.71, with an estimated average price of $6.07.

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.88.

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.43.

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.94 and $1.89, with an estimated average price of $1.24.

Woodstock Corp reduced to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 55.93%. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $24.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Woodstock Corp still held 35,977 shares as of 2020-12-31.