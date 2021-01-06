Stonebridge Capital Management Inc Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, Schlumberger

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Stonebridge Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Nordic American Tankers, sells NextEra Energy Inc, Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc owns 97 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IFF, DLTR, QCOM, NAT,

IFF, DLTR, QCOM, NAT, Added Positions: GD, INTC, KO, BRK.B, IBM, MRK, CVX, AMGN, D6XV,

GD, INTC, KO, BRK.B, IBM, MRK, CVX, AMGN, D6XV, Reduced Positions: NEE, MSFT, AAPL, SYK, AMD, XOM, GOOG, AMZN, NVDA, SIEGY, BLK, KMB, MLM,

NEE, MSFT, AAPL, SYK, AMD, XOM, GOOG, AMZN, NVDA, SIEGY, BLK, KMB, MLM, Sold Out: SLB,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 153,649 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,426 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 64,546 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 60,710 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 52,061 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.08. The stock is now traded at around $112.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 11,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $151.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.68 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $112.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Nordic American Tankers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.89 and $3.69, with an estimated average price of $3.26. The stock is now traded at around $3.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $19.02.