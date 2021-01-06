  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Meritage Homes Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Start Time Rescheduled

January 06, 2021 | About: MTH +0.73%

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, plans to release the Company's fourth quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 7:30 a.m. Arizona Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The call will be webcast with an accompanying slideshow, both available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.meritagehomes.com. Telephone participants will be able to join by dialing in to 1-877-407-6951 US toll free or 1-412-902-0046 on the day of the call.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. Arizona Time (1:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on January 28, 2021 and extending through February 11, 2021, at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

About Meritage

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2019. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 135,000 homes in its 35-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a seven-year recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

Contact:Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations
(480) 515-8979
[email protected]
