Quanterix Corporation to Present At 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

[url="]Quanterix+Corporation[/url] (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced that its Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Founder of [url="]Powering+Precision+Health[/url] (PPH), Kevin Hrusovsky, will be presenting on the Company’s growth and vision for the fifth consecutive year at the 39Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place virtually. Hrusovsky’s session will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:40 p.m., EST (12:40 p.m., PST) and will be made available to attendees and public listeners [url="]here[/url].To access the live webcast of Quanterix’ presentation at the 39Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:40 p.m., EST, please visit: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fjpmorgan.metameetings.net%2Fevents%2Fhealthcare21%2Fsessions%2F35235-quanterix-corporation%2Fwebcast%3Fgpu_only%3Dtrue%26amp%3Bkiosk%3Dtrue[/url].Replays of the webcasts will be available for a limited period following the conference.Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix’ technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts. For additional information, please visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quanterix.com[/url].

