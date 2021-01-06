  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join the Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call on the Web

January 06, 2021 | About: MHK +3.16%

CALHOUN, Ga., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries, Inc. (: MHK) Fourth Quarter 2020 earnings release on Thursday February 11, 2021 you are invited to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday February 12, 2021 at 11:00 am ET.

What:Mohawk Industries, Inc. 4th Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
When:February 12, 2021
11:00 am ET
Where:www.mohawkind.com
Select Investor Information
How:Live over the Internet - Simply log on to the web at the address above or
Live Conference Call:Dial 1-800-603-9255 (US/Canada)
Dial 1-706-634-2294 (Int’l)
Dial 1-253-237-1879 (Int’l)
Conference ID: 7346226

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, IVC, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay over Mohawk Industries, Inc. investor relations website through March 12, 2021 or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (US/Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (Int’l/Local) and entering Conference ID # 7346226.

Contact:
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Frank Boykin, Chief Financial Officer
706-624-2695

