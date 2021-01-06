Palomar Holdings, Inc. Launches New Brand Identity, Corporate Website, and Logo

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) today debuted the Company’s new branding aesthetic, corporate website, and logo. The new brand reinforces the Company’s mission, vision and values.



“Since inception, we have been on a journey to protect people and businesses against earthquakes, hurricanes and floods,” commented Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Palomar’s nuanced approach to underwriting risks with analytics and data attests to our acknowledgement and commitment to the continuously evolving world. As our business evolves, we continue to make our branding efforts part of this journey. Our new brand identity, corporate website, and logo are a much better representation of who we are and where we are headed.”

In addition to the new visual identity, the rebrand also solidifies the Company’s commitment to agility, innovation and problem solving for its insureds and partners. Palomar continues to build solutions that protect and positively impact people, businesses and communities.

The new PLMR.com is optimized for user experience, highlighting Palomar’s unique offerings in both commercial and residential specialty property insurance for agents, brokers and policyholders alike. It aims to showcase the company’s fresh approach to covering homes and businesses against major catastrophes, as well as its dedication to building strong, resilient communities.

User experience, enhanced customer service and fully responsive design were the guiding factors in building Palomar’s website. The upgraded navigation and functionality, as well as a simplified layout, allow visitors to easily locate the information and services they need. The website now features a smart help bot, available 24/7, 365 days a year, to give users the answers they need right away to commonly asked questions. A new Policyholders page provides a central hub for customer information, and an updated Resources page offers guidance on hurricane, earthquake and flood preparedness, as well as data on these events across the U.S. This streamlined approach even extended to the site’s new URL, PLMR.com, which will replace the previous URL, palomarspecialty.com.

Notably, the new PLMR.com will be a place to showcase the Company’s thought leadership and dedication to corporate social responsibility. In addition to its natural disaster information, the updated Resources page now houses all announcements from Palomar, as well as thought leadership articles by Palomar voices on topics relevant to the specialty insurance industry. The Company’s revamped social media pages are featured prominently, to make it easier for visitors to engage with Palomar online.

View Palomar’s new website: PLMR.com

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty property insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar’s principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent).

Follow Palomar on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @PLRMinsurance

Contact

Media Inquiries

Sarah Flocken

1-240-630-0316

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Shannon Devine

1-619-771-1743

[email protected]

Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.