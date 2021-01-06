  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Laredo Petroleum Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

January 06, 2021 | About: LPI -0.08%

TULSA, OK, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (: LPI) ("Laredo" or the "Company") will report fourth-quarter 2020 financial and operating results after the market close on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, and will host a conference call on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. CT to discuss the results.

To participate on the call, dial 877.930.8286 (international dial-in 253.336.8309), using conference code 7561618 or listen to the call via the Company's website at www.laredopetro.com, under the tab for "Investor Relations." A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call on Thursday, February 18, 2021 through Thursday, February 25, 2021. Participants may access this replay by dialing 855.859.2056, using conference code 7561618.

About Laredo

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laredo's business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

Additional information about Laredo may be found on its website at www.laredopetro.com.

Contacts:
Ron Hagood: 918.858.5504 - [email protected]

