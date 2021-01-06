Cardlytics to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

ATLANTA, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc., ( CDLX), an advertising platform in banks' digital channels, today announced it will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference.



Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Lynne Laube, will present on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time and it will be webcast live. The live audio webcast will be available on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/. After the event, an archive of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics ( CDLX) is an advertising platform in banks’ digital channels. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco, and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

Contacts:

Public Relations:

Angie Amberg

Cardlytics, Inc.

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

William Maina

ICR, Inc.

(646) 277-1236

[email protected]