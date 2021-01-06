  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Flagstar Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

January 06, 2021 | About: NYSE:FBC +0.84%

PR Newswire

TROY, Mich., Jan. 6, 2021

TROY, Mich., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) today released instructions for its fourth quarter 2020 earnings call, which will be held Thursday, January 21, at 11 a.m. ET. The purpose of the call is to discuss Flagstar's fourth quarter 2020 financial results, which will be released at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET on January 21, 2021.

To join the call, please dial (888) 204-4368 toll free or (856) 344-9299 and use passcode 3619451. Please call at least 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin. A replay will be available for five business days by calling (888) 203-1112 toll free or (719) 457-0820, and using passcode 3619451.

The conference call will also be available as a live audiocast on the Investor Relations section of flagstar.com, where it will be archived and available for replay and download. The slide presentation accompanying the conference call will be posted on the site.

For more information about the call, please contact Kenneth M. Schellenberg, Vice President, Investor Relations, at (248) 312-5741.

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $29.5 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 160 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 87 retail locations in 29 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $227 billion of loans representing slightly over 1.1 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

Analyst Contact:
Kenneth M. Schellenberg
VP, Investor Relations
(248) 312-5741

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flagstar-announces-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-call-301202214.html

SOURCE Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)