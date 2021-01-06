Flagstar Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

TROY, Mich., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) today released instructions for its fourth quarter 2020 earnings call, which will be held Thursday, January 21, at 11 a.m. ET. The purpose of the call is to discuss Flagstar's fourth quarter 2020 financial results, which will be released at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET on January 21, 2021.

To join the call, please dial (888) 204-4368 toll free or (856) 344-9299 and use passcode 3619451. Please call at least 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin. A replay will be available for five business days by calling (888) 203-1112 toll free or (719) 457-0820, and using passcode 3619451.

The conference call will also be available as a live audiocast on the Investor Relations section of flagstar.com, where it will be archived and available for replay and download. The slide presentation accompanying the conference call will be posted on the site.

For more information about the call, please contact Kenneth M. Schellenberg, Vice President, Investor Relations, at (248) 312-5741.

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $29.5 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 160 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 87 retail locations in 29 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $227 billion of loans representing slightly over 1.1 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

Analyst Contact:

Kenneth M. Schellenberg

VP, Investor Relations

(248) 312-5741

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flagstar-announces-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-call-301202214.html

SOURCE Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.