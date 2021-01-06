  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds EIDX, IPHI, ALXN, and XLNX Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

January 06, 2021 | About: NAS:ALXN +0.25% NAS:EIDX -1.36% NAS:IPHI -1.51% NAS:XLNX -2.09%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. ("BridgeBio"). Under the terms of the agreement, EIDX shareholders can elect to receive either 1.85 shares of BridgeBio or $73.26 for each share of EIDX share they own, subject to proration such that the aggregate cash portion will not exceed $175 million. If you own EIDX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/eidx/

Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Marvell Technology Group Ltd. ("MRVL"). Under the terms of the agreement, IPHI shareholders will receive $66.00 in cash and 2.323 shares of the newly-combined company for each IPHI share that they own. If you own IPHI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/iphi/

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by AstraZeneca PLC ("AstraZeneca"). Under the terms of the agreement, ALXN shareholders will receive $60.00 and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares ("ADS") (each ADS representing one-half of one ordinary share of AstraZeneca) for each share of ALXN they hold. If you own ALXN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/alxn/

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ("AMD"). Under the terms of the agreement, XLNX shareholders will receive 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock for each XLNX share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $159.88 based upon AMD's January 5, 2021 closing price of $92.77. If you own XLNX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/xlnx/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-eidx-iphi-alxn-and-xlnx-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301202246.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


