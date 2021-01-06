TriNet Wins a 2021 Best Customer Support Award from TrustRadius

DUBLIN, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet , a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that TrustRadius has recognized TriNet with a 2021 "Best of Customer Support" award. This award highlights companies that have gone above and beyond to provide their customers with outstanding customer service in 2020.

"This award is an incredible honor because it is based on feedback from our customers," said TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield. "Our mission at TriNet is to provide our 18,000-plus small and medium-size business customers with a full-service HR solution that allows them to focus on growing their business. Now, more than ever, these businesses need our support and we are both excited and motivated to continue to service our customers into 2021 and beyond."

To win the Best Customer Support Award, each nominated organization had to receive a minimum of 10 TrustRadius reviews in the past year that featured specific mention of their product's customer support. Winners also had to rank in the top three positions of their category in terms of what percentage of positive responses they earned this year. Additional vetting via textual review analysis was also performed by the TrustRadius research team.

"We are excited to announce our first-ever "Best of" award winners," said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. "Let's face it: not all products are created equal, and neither are all technology buyers. That's why at TrustRadius we're always looking for new ways to help buyers make great decisions. By highlighting products that come with outstanding customer service, we can help more buyers navigate to products that will meet their unique needs."

TriNet continues to be acknowledged for exemplary service to its SMB customers, and recently was recognized for its valuable corporate response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

