SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced that Cynthia Gaylor, CFO, will be presenting virtually at the following upcoming investor conferences:

23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference, in a fireside chat on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. ET . A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at docusign.com/investors.

at / . A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at docusign.com/investors. Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2021, in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 2:20 p.m. PT / 5:20 p.m. ET . A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at docusign.com/investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over 820,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.

For more information, visit www.docusign.com , call +1-877-720-2040, or follow @DocuSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Investor Relations:

Annie Leschin

VP Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Adrian Wainwright

Head of Communications

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docusign-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301202204.html

SOURCE DocuSign, Inc.