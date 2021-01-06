Dell Technologies to present at the J.P. Morgan 19th Annual Tech/Auto Forum

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Sam Burd, president of Dell Technologies' Client Solutions Group, will participate as a speaker at the J.P. Morgan 19th Annual Tech/Auto Forum during CES 2021 in a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 1:50 p.m. CT / 2:50 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Copyright © 2021 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-technologies-to-present-at-the-jp-morgan-19th-annual-techauto-forum-301202093.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies