CANON HELPS REDEFINE THE LIMITS AT CESÂ® 2021

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has thrived by creating innovative consumer electronics and solutions that bring mutual benefits to consumers, businesses and industries. 2021 presents a year of hope and opportunity, following a year of unprecedented limitations. At CES 2021, Canon is premiering an interactive digital experience through five unexpected experiences and innovation cornerstones to celebrate how people can use Canon products and solutions to help redefine the limits they face. Attendees can be inspired to transcend limits by capturing the marvels of space, the splendor of wildlife, and the nostalgia of a lost iconic sports setting.

"2020 was a year filled with limits. We were all faced with looking at our daily lives and figuring out the best paths to complete our professional work and responsibilities to our families," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "As we catapult into 2021, we are presented with a unique opportunity to redefine our limits. At CES, Canon is excited to share how our technologies, solutions and products can inspire and offer a chance to collaborate on a better future."

Canon's five-cornerstone immersive experience at CES 2021 consists of the following:

Canon Redefines How We See Our Planet

CES attendees can join astronaut Marsha Ivins in a recreation of space to discover Canon's compact imaging satellites, the CE-SAT-1 and 2B, and see how these cost-efficient, high-resolution satellites are making space imaging more accessible. As attendees navigate different locations around the world, using high-resolution images from the CE-SAT-1, they can take their own snapshots and save their favorites as backgrounds for their compatible mobile device. In addition to lending her voice to the experience, astronaut Marsha Ivins is also taking part in a pre-recorded Canon hosted panel discussion, accessible through the cornerstone, with fellow astronaut and filmmaker Colonel Terry Virts, where they'll discuss the profound impact space imaging has on humanity and our planet.

Canon Redefines How We Experience Sports & Entertainment

In 2020, fans were forced to watch sports and entertainment from their screens. Now, Canon's Volumetric Video System is set to change the ways we experience our favorite events and sports, by allowing us to view the action from unlimited angles. To showcase the capabilities of Canon's Volumetric Video Studio in Kawasaki, Canon is bringing CES visitors back to Love Park, the legendary Philadelphia skateboarding haven, to witness up-and-coming skateboarders Yuto Watanabe and Kyonosuke Yamashita skate this long-lost location. Together with world-renowned skateboarding photographer and new Canon Explorer of Light Atiba Jefferson, the skateboarding action at Love Park was resurrected and captured in a way that has never been seen before to highlight how we redefine the viewing experience of sports and entertainment.

Canon Redefines the Way We Capture Life

During such an unparalleled year, it has been harder for people to connect with the critical wildlife and natural ecosystems that are continuing to disappear around us. Canon Explorer of Light and renowned wildlife photographer Charles Glatzer traveled to snowy Yellowstone National Park with his EOS R5 camera to photograph the famous Yellowstone wolves to showcase how the monitoring of the wolves has helped preserve the national park and its valuable inhabitants. Through this multi-level interactive experience, attendees will be able to join Charles on this trip and take control of an EOS R5 camera themselves using some of the mirrorless camera's most remarkable features, such as animal detection and the coordinated in-body stabilization.

The experience also highlights Canon printers through a stunning wildlife photo gallery featuring some of Charles's best Yellowstone imagery that can be purchased* as high-quality prints, printed on the Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-1000 and the imagePROGRAF PRO-4100. Other products from the current Canon line-up, including the Colorado 1640 and Colorado 1650 printers, are also featured in an additional product gallery for attendees to experience.

Canon Redefines How We Work Together

In 2020 the whole world experienced the limits of hybrid and remote work environments. Canon, with software tools such as the EOS Webcam Utility and the upcoming AMLOS Camera System, is redefining how we see, engage and interact with each other through gesture-based imaging technology. While currently scheduled to be released later in 2021, attendees can already experience a sample of the AMLOS Camera System during an interactive video and audio adventure, where they become Secret Agent Magnolia and use the system to collaborate with a field operative during an exciting intelligence mission. All in a day's (virtual) work.

Canon Redefines the Way we Shape the Future

Canon is driven by its Kyosei philosophy – to collaborate with others to help create a harmonious planet. Today, Canon is using its long-standing manufacturing and technology expertise to help redefine energy, healthcare, food, transportation, and recycling through its Innovation Lab in Virginia. Through an interactive timeline, attendees can peek behind the curtain and learn how Canon is collaborating with Tufts University and Mori to scale aqueous silks in order to tackle food waste and plastic pollution. One of the many innovation stories in which Canon is scaling emerging technologies to benefit the world.

