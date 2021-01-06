Tanger Outlets to Participate in 23rd Annual ICR Conference

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, today announced that Stephen Yalof, Chief Executive Officer and President, will participate in a fireside chat at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021.

The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am EST. A link to the live webcast of the discussion will be available through Tanger's Investor Relations website, investors.tangeroutlets.com. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

