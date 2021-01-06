Cigna Institutes Quarterly Cash Dividend and Declares First Quarterly Dividend; Announces Investor Day on March 8, 2021

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health services company Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) today announced that its Board of Directors has instituted a quarterly cash dividend and declared the first quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Cigna common stock to be paid on March 25, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on March 10, 2021.

"Cigna has a long track record of effective capital deployment, and our initiation of a quarterly dividend demonstrates our confidence in our ongoing ability to drive growth as we meet the needs of those we serve," said David M. Cordani, president and chief executive officer. "We are excited to share more at our Investor Day on March 8, 2021 about the strategic positioning of our businesses, drivers of ongoing, differentiated growth, and strong operating cash flow generation, which position us to deliver attractive shareholder returns."

"The Board's initiation of a quarterly dividend is part of a balanced capital deployment strategy to maximize shareholder value," said Brian C. Evanko, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "As we complete our intended deleveraging plans, our strong operating cash flows and forward growth path enable us to initiate a quarterly dividend while maintaining strong liquidity and capital flexibility in order to support ongoing investments for growth and expected meaningful share repurchase activity."

Cigna intends to pay regular quarterly dividends, with future declarations subject to approval by its Board of Directors and the Board's determination that the declaration of dividends remains in the best interests of Cigna and its shareholders. The decision of whether to pay future dividends and the amount of any such dividends will be based on the Company's financial position, results of operations, cash flows, capital requirements, the requirements of applicable law and any other factors the Board of Directors may deem relevant.

As of December 31, 2020, Cigna's outstanding share repurchase authority as approved by Cigna's Board of Directors was approximately $3.9 billion. Cigna expects to deploy at least $2 billion to share repurchase during the first quarter of 2021.1 From November 5, 2020, when Cigna reported third quarter 2020 earnings, through December 31, 2020, Cigna repurchased 5.9 million shares of common stock for approximately $1.2 billion.

Cigna will be hosting its virtual Investor Day on Monday, March 8, 2021. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page on www.cigna.com. A replay will be available for four weeks after the event at www.cigna.com.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits and other related products. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 170 million customer relationships around the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

1. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including price, general business and market conditions, and alternate uses of capital. The share repurchase program may be effected through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including through Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. The program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

