  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Nektar Therapeutics' President and CEO, Howard Robin, to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference

January 06, 2021 | About: NAS:NKTR -2.5%

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics' (Nasdaq: NKTR) President and Chief Executive Officer, Howard Robin, is scheduled to present at the upcoming 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:50 a.m. Pacific Time. The presentation and Q&A session will be accessible via a Webcast through a link posted on the Investor Events Calendar section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events. This webcast will be available for replay until February 10, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Nektar Therapeutics)

About Nektar

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Contact:

For Investors:
Vivian Wu of Nektar Therapeutics
628-895-0661

For Media:
Dan Budwick of 1AB
973-271-6085
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-therapeutics-president-and-ceo-howard-robin-to-present-at-the-39th-annual-jp-morgan-virtual-healthcare-conference-301202334.html

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)