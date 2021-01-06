  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Rexford Industrial Sets Dates For Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call

January 06, 2021 | About: NYSE:REXR -0.81%

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2021

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced that the Company will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. A conference call will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review the Company's fourth quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Webcast:
The conference call will be available on the Company's website at ir.rexfordindustrial.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-877-407-0789
International: 1-201-689-8562

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Pass code: 13714732
The playback can be accessed through March 11, 2021.

About Rexford Industrial
Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 248 properties with approximately 31.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, visit www.rexfordindustrial.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations:
Stephen Swett
424-256-2153 ext 401
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rexford-industrial-sets-dates-for-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301202229.html

SOURCE Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.


