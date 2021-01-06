  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Dynavax to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2021 Conference

January 06, 2021 | About: NAS:DVAX +0.66%

PR Newswire

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing vaccines, today announced that Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2021 Conference being held January 11-14, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Dynavax Technologies)

The on demand presentation will be available, beginning Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. E.T. and may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at http://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations.

About Dynavax
Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company's first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018 as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, pertussis and universal influenza. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Nicole Arndt
[email protected]
510-665-7264

Derek Cole, President
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynavax-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-virtual-bioconnect-2021-conference-301202218.html

SOURCE Dynavax Technologies


