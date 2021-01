Centerspace Continues Growth In Denver Market And Prices Unsecured Notes

MINNEAPOLIS

/PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today that it has acquired Union Pointe Apartment Homes in, for an aggregate purchase price of. Constructed in 2019, Union Pointe consists of 256 homes on 13 acres in the rapidly growing city ofwith convenient access toand. As of, Union Pointe was 94% occupied with average rents ofper month.Centerspace also issuedof 2.7% unsecured Series C Notes due, with Prudential Private Capital . In concert with the issuance, Centerspace amended and expanded its Note Purchase Private Shelf Agreement (the "Agreement") with Prudential to increase the aggregate amount available under the Agreement fromto. Proceeds from the Series C Notes were used to fund the acquisition of Union Pointe and for other corporate purposes. After the close of the Series C Notes, Centerspace hasoutstanding with an additionalof capacity remaining under the Agreement."Acquiring Union Pointe and expanding our partnership with Prudential is an outstanding way to start the year," said, Centerspace's President and CEO. "We were able to add a brand new community that is well located in a growing submarket to further enhance our portfolio quality. Accessing the private placement market once again with Prudential allows us to continue to build flexibility and durability into our balance sheet."Minneapolis Star TribuneIf you would like more information about this topic, please contact, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or [email protected]

