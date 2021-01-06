1life Healthcare Inc (ONEM) Chair, CEO and President Amir Dan Rubin Sold $14.5 million of Shares

Chair, CEO and President of 1life Healthcare Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Amir Dan Rubin (insider trades) sold 337,444 shares of ONEM on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $43.03 a share. The total sale was $14.5 million.

1Life Healthcare Inc has a market cap of $5.63 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.290000 with and P/S ratio of 14.25. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with 1Life Healthcare Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Bjorn B Thaler sold 40,500 shares of ONEM stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $40.12. The price of the stock has increased by 5.41% since.

CFO Bjorn B Thaler sold 20,200 shares of ONEM stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $37.32. The price of the stock has increased by 13.32% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director David P Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of ONEM stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $39.77. The price of the stock has increased by 6.34% since.

Chief Technology Officer Kimber D Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of ONEM stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $38.15. The price of the stock has increased by 10.85% since.

Director David P Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of ONEM stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $38.02. The price of the stock has increased by 11.23% since.

