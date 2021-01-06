Illumina Inc (ILMN) President and CEO Francis A Desouza Sold $1.1 million of Shares

President and CEO of Illumina Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Francis A Desouza (insider trades) sold 3,000 shares of ILMN on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $370.51 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Illumina Inc engages in life science tools and machines for analyzing genetic material. The company primarily engages in microarray and genome sequencing machines and disposables. It also provides sequencing services through its products. Illumina Inc has a market cap of $54.98 billion; its shares were traded at around $376.550000 with a P/E ratio of 87.36 and P/S ratio of 17.26. Illumina Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 23.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Illumina Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Francis A Desouza sold 3,000 shares of ILMN stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $370.51. The price of the stock has increased by 1.63% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP Product Development Susan H Tousi sold 300 shares of ILMN stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $365.27. The price of the stock has increased by 3.09% since.

Director Jay T Flatley sold 4,000 shares of ILMN stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $365.27. The price of the stock has increased by 3.09% since.

Director Jay T Flatley sold 4,000 shares of ILMN stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $348.84. The price of the stock has increased by 7.94% since.

SVP, Chief People Officer Aimee L Hoyt sold 354 shares of ILMN stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $345. The price of the stock has increased by 9.14% since.

SVP, Entrepreneurial Devlopmt Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of ILMN stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $338.58. The price of the stock has increased by 11.21% since.

