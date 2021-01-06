Quinstreet Inc (QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti Sold $1.3 million of Shares

CEO of Quinstreet Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas Valenti (insider trades) sold 57,483 shares of QNST on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $21.77 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

QuinStreet Inc is an online marketing and media company that delivers qualified clicks and inquiries at low cost with great scalability. The company's operations and revenue are in North America, but has emerging businesses in Brazil and India. QuinStreet Inc has a market cap of $1.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $22.010000 with a P/E ratio of 37.31 and P/S ratio of 2.34. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with QuinStreet Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

