Phreesia Inc (PHR) COO Evan Roberts Sold $5.4 million of Shares

January 06, 2021 | About: PHR +2.26%

COO of Phreesia Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Evan Roberts (insider trades) sold 101,713 shares of PHR on 01/05/2021 at an average price of $52.68 a share. The total sale was $5.4 million.

Phreesia Inc has a market cap of $2.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $55.270000 with and P/S ratio of 14.88.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Evan Roberts sold 101,713 shares of PHR stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $52.68. The price of the stock has increased by 4.92% since.
  • Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 6,000 shares of PHR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $52.57. The price of the stock has increased by 5.14% since.
  • SVP, Human Resources Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of PHR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $54.26. The price of the stock has increased by 1.86% since.
  • Director Edward L Cahill sold 24,370 shares of PHR stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $57.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.41% since.
  • Director Cheryl Pegus sold 31,147 shares of PHR stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $55.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.14% since.

.

Comments

