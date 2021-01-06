Phreesia Inc (PHR) COO Evan Roberts Sold $5.4 million of Shares

COO of Phreesia Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Evan Roberts (insider trades) sold 101,713 shares of PHR on 01/05/2021 at an average price of $52.68 a share. The total sale was $5.4 million.

Phreesia Inc has a market cap of $2.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $55.270000 with and P/S ratio of 14.88.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Evan Roberts sold 101,713 shares of PHR stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $52.68. The price of the stock has increased by 4.92% since.

Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 6,000 shares of PHR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $52.57. The price of the stock has increased by 5.14% since.

SVP, Human Resources Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of PHR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $54.26. The price of the stock has increased by 1.86% since.

Director Edward L Cahill sold 24,370 shares of PHR stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $57.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.41% since.

Director Cheryl Pegus sold 31,147 shares of PHR stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $55.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.14% since.

