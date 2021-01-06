Exelixis Inc (EXEL) EVP, Scientific Strategy & CSO Peter Lamb Sold $1.3 million of Shares

EVP, Scientific Strategy & CSO of Exelixis Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter Lamb (insider trades) sold 65,000 shares of EXEL on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $20.32 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Exelixis Inc is a biotechnology company. It is involved in discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for people with cancer. The Cabometyx product generates maximum revenue for the company. Exelixis Inc has a market cap of $6.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $21.860000 with a P/E ratio of 45.54 and P/S ratio of 7.19.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Scientific Strategy & CSO Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of EXEL stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $20.32. The price of the stock has increased by 7.58% since.

EVP, Scientific Strategy & CSO Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of EXEL stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $20.01. The price of the stock has increased by 9.25% since.

