Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) Chairman, CEO & President David R Brooks Sold $1.9 million of Shares

Chairman, CEO & President of Independent Bank Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David R Brooks (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of IBTX on 01/05/2021 at an average price of $62.63 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Independent Bank Group Inc is a bank holding company. It provides relationship-driven commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Independent Bank Group Inc has a market cap of $2.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $68.500000 with a P/E ratio of 15.26 and P/S ratio of 4.93. The dividend yield of Independent Bank Group Inc stocks is 1.52%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Independent Bank Group Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, CEO & President David R Brooks sold 30,000 shares of IBTX stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $62.63. The price of the stock has increased by 9.37% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director G Stacy Smith sold 15,000 shares of IBTX stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $59.18. The price of the stock has increased by 15.75% since.

