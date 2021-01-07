US Stocks Close Mostly Higher Wednesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,829.40 on Wednesday with a gain of 437.80 points or 1.44%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,748.14 for a gain of 21.28 points or 0.57%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 1,2740.79 for a loss of 78.17 points or -0.61%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 25.07 for a loss of 0.27 points or -1.07%.

Wednesday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks ended mostly higher Wednesday despite chaos on Capitol Hill. As Congress readied to certify Joe Biden as the next president, armed pro-Trump rioters stormed the building. President Trump egged on the rioters and signed executive orders banning Alipay and other Chinese apps. The NYSE once again flip-flopped its decision on keeping China's top three telecoms listed, saying they would proceed with their delisting ahead of schedule. In the closely watched Georgia Senate runoff, Democrats Warnock and Ossoff won at the polls.

In other news:

The Federal Open Market Committee released minutes from its last meeting with headlines on lack of support for more purchases of longer-term bonds.

Affirm and Poshmark are planning initial public offerings.

The weekly MBA Mortgage Applications Index increased 1.7% following a decrease of -5.9%. The MBA's average 30-year mortgage rate decreased to 2.86% from 2.90%.

The December ADP National Employment Report showed a loss of -123,000 payrolls in the private sector following an increase of 304,000.

The Markit Composite PMI decreased to 55.3 in December from 58.6.

Factory orders increased 1% in November following an increase of 1.3%. Factory orders excluding transportation increased 0.8% following an increase of 1.3%.

The Treasury held auctions for 105-day bills at a rate of 0.090% and 154-day bills at a rate of 0.090%.

Total vehicle sales were a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 16.3 million in December, up from the prior month and beating the consensus.

Crude oil inventory decreased by -8 million barrels, according to the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Across the board:

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) gained 30.04% with the announcement of its acquisition by UnitedHealthcare

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was up 13.25%

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) gained 6.48% with European Commission approval of its COVID-19 vaccine

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) gained 5.57%

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) gained 5.39%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,057.92 for a gain of 78.81 points or 3.98%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,185.02 for a gain of 53.99 points or 4.77%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,140.81 for a gain of 384.06 points or 2.79%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 9,518.33 for a gain of 467.70 points or 5.17%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,392.96 for a gain of 90.11 points or 3.91%; the S&P 100 at 1,706.75 for a loss of 1.47 points or -0.086%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,623.35 for a loss of 179.02 points or -1.40%; the Russell 3000 at 2,252.35 for a gain of 18.65 points or 0.83%; the Russell 1000 at 2,118.64 for a gain of 12.95 points or 0.62%; the Wilshire 5000 at 39,270.20 for a gain of 312.02 points or 0.80%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 713.03 for a gain of 27.46 points or 4.01%.

