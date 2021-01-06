Wynn Resorts (WYNN) President and CFO Craig Scott Billings Sold $530,386 of Shares

President and CFO of Wynn Resorts (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Craig Scott Billings (insider trades) sold 4,673 shares of WYNN on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $113.5 a share. The total sale was $530,386.

Wynn Resorts Ltd is a casino resorts operator. The company integrates hotel accommodations and a range of amenities, including fine dining outlets, premium retail offerings, distinctive entertainment theaters and large meeting complexes. Wynn Resorts Ltd has a market cap of $11.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $110.850000 with and P/S ratio of 3.88. The dividend yield of Wynn Resorts Ltd stocks is 0.92%. Wynn Resorts Ltd had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 7 severe warning signs with Wynn Resorts Ltd. .

CEO Matt Maddox sold 50,000 shares of WYNN stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $113.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.08% since.

President and CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of WYNN stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $113.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.33% since.

EVP and General Counsel Ellen F Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of WYNN stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $108.13. The price of the stock has increased by 2.52% since.

