Avantor Inc (AVTR) EVP, Biopharma Production Gerard Brophy Sold $1.7 million of Shares

EVP, Biopharma Production of Avantor Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gerard Brophy (insider trades) sold 59,418 shares of AVTR on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $27.84 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.
Avantor Inc has a market cap of $16.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.220000 with a P/E ratio of 235.18 and P/S ratio of 2.66. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Avantor Inc. .
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- EVP, Biopharma Production Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of AVTR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $27.84. The price of the stock has increased by 1.36% since.
- EVP, Strategic Partners James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of AVTR stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $27.14. The price of the stock has increased by 3.98% since.
- Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of AVTR stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $26.68. The price of the stock has increased by 5.77% since.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with AVTR. Click here to check it out.
- AVTR 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of AVTR
- Peter Lynch Chart of AVTR
For the complete insider trading history of AVTR, click here.