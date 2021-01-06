Avantor Inc (AVTR) EVP, Biopharma Production Gerard Brophy Sold $1.7 million of Shares

EVP, Biopharma Production of Avantor Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gerard Brophy (insider trades) sold 59,418 shares of AVTR on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $27.84 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Avantor Inc has a market cap of $16.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.220000 with a P/E ratio of 235.18 and P/S ratio of 2.66. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Avantor Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Strategic Partners James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of AVTR stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $27.14. The price of the stock has increased by 3.98% since.

Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of AVTR stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $26.68. The price of the stock has increased by 5.77% since.

