  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) SVP, COO Anshul Sadana Sold $1 million of Shares

January 06, 2021 | About: ANET -0.05%

SVP, COO of Arista Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anshul Sadana (insider trades) sold 3,650 shares of ANET on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $284.64 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Arista Networks Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of large-scale Internet companies, cloud service providers, and next-generation data centers for enterprise support. Arista Networks Inc has a market cap of $21.63 billion; its shares were traded at around $285.870000 with a P/E ratio of 32.02 and P/S ratio of 10.27. Arista Networks Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 30.30% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Arista Networks Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of ANET stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $284.77. The price of the stock has increased by 0.39% since.
  • President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 109,587 shares of ANET stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $283.64. The price of the stock has increased by 0.79% since.
  • President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 60 shares of ANET stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $293.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.47% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP and General Counsel Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of ANET stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $290.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.68% since.
  • SVP, COO Anshul Sadana sold 3,650 shares of ANET stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $284.64. The price of the stock has increased by 0.43% since.
  • Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of ANET stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $290.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.68% since.
  • Director Charles H Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of ANET stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $284.77. The price of the stock has increased by 0.39% since.
  • Director Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of ANET stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $290.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.46% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ANET, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)