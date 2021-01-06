Inari Medical Inc (NARI) President and CEO William Hoffman Sold $8.4 million of Shares

President and CEO of Inari Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William Hoffman (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of NARI on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $84.35 a share. The total sale was $8.4 million.

Inari Medical Inc has a market cap of $3.87 billion; its shares were traded at around $79.410000 with and P/S ratio of 28.49. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Inari Medical Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of NARI stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $84.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.86% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mitch C. Hill, sold 5,000 shares of NARI stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $64.86. The price of the stock has increased by 22.43% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 304,836 shares of NARI stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $80.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.6% since.

10% Owner Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 695,164 shares of NARI stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $74.39. The price of the stock has increased by 6.75% since.

Chief Medical Officer Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of NARI stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $74. The price of the stock has increased by 7.31% since.

COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of NARI stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $70.85. The price of the stock has increased by 12.08% since.

10% Owner Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 207,489 shares of NARI stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $67.58. The price of the stock has increased by 17.51% since.

