DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

Lenexa, KS, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. ( DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, announced that, due to market conditions, it has elected not to proceed at this time with its previously announced plans to pursue an underwritten public offering of its common stock.



Digital Ally remains well capitalized and expects that its existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements until at least the end of 2021.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

