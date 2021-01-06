  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Vaporesso Works with Local Vape Shops to Support Needy People in France

January 06, 2021 | About: OTCPK:SMHRY +0%

PR Newswire

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 6, 2021

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally renowned vaping brand, Vaporesso, is committed to giving back to the growing number of needy people around the world as part of its Vaporesso CARE program. Through this initiative, on Christmas Eve 2020, 17 participating vape shops around France helped to distribute relief supplies of food to their local communities. With more to come in the new year, these supplies are intended to help support needy people affected by the fallout of COVID-19.

Vaporesso Works with Local Vape Shops to Support Needy People in France

As Vaporesso grows in size and influence as an international brand, its capacity to influence positive change around the world expands. This growing ability contrasted with the COVID-19 outbreak resulted in the company ramping up corporate social responsibility initiatives throughout 2020. Through a global network of international partners, Vaporesso has been donating time, money, and energy to giving.

In France, Vaporesso CARE specifically chose the Christmas holiday as a time to give back. With COVID-19 still raging throughout the country and much of the rest of the world, many people were unable to spend time with their loved ones during the festive season. This, coupled with financial pressures meant that many people were in desperate need of support. Understanding this, Vaporesso CARE connected with local vape shops to give away free supplies, helping needy people throughout the holiday season. The food supplies have also been donated to a number of charity organizations with the intention of giving to an even wider range of people with the whole event receiving praise from a number of local media outlets such as OUEST FRANCE, LE COURRIER INDÉPENDANT and the municipality of Rives-en-Seine.

Regarding the distribution of relief supplies through French vape shops, Vaporesso Global Marketing Director, Niki Zhang, said "At Vaporesso, we take being a positive corporate citizen very seriously. Doing what we can to give back to the community is part of our global mission to make the world a better place."

The Vaporesso CARE program is dedicated to charity and positive action projects. Initially put together to help international partners cope with the pandemic, it has since grown to represent much more than the fight against COVID-19. Vaporesso CARE is now dedicated to supporting communities around the world through working together with local vape shops and institutions and is set to continue to grow into the future.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vaporesso-works-with-local-vape-shops-to-support-needy-people-in-france-301202448.html

SOURCE VAPORESSO


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)