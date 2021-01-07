A Trio of Small Caps for the Growth-Focused Investor

Growth-focused investors may be interested in the following small-cap stocks, as they represent companies whose trailing 12-month earnings per share improved significantly on a year-over-year basis.

Sell-side analysts on Wall Street are forecasting these stocks will continue to improve their earnings over the next years.

Euronav NV

The first stock to consider is Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN), an Antwerp, Belgium-based oil and gas midstream operator. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion.

Euronav's trailing 12-month earnings were $3.23 per share as of the third quarter of 2020, a positive turnaround from a net loss of 20 cents per share as of the same quarter in 2019.

Wall Street sell-side analysts predict that Euronav's EPS will increase by 303.6% year over year in full-year 2020.

The share price ($8.25 as of Jan. 6) has fallen by nearly 35% over the past year for a 52-week range of $7.20 to $13.21.

On Wall Street, the stock has an overweight recommendation rating with an average target price of $10.79 per share.

InfuSystems Holdings Inc

The second company to consider is InfuSystems Holdings Inc (INFU), a Rochester Hills, Michigan-based supplier of infusion pumps and related products and services in North America. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.96 million.

InfuSystems Holdings Inc's trailing 12-month earnings were 35 cents per diluted share as of the third quarter of 2020, increasing dramatically from one cent per diluted share in the prior-year quarter.

Wall Street sell-side analysts predict that InfuSystems Holdings' EPS will continue to grow by 17.9% in 2021 and by 20% on average every year over the next five years.

The share price ($18.38 as of Jan. 6) has risen by 114.5% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $5.26 to $19.68.

On Wall Street, the stock has a buy recommendation rating and an average target price of $25.67 per share.

360 DigiTech Inc

The third company to consider is 360 DigiTech Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN), a Shanghai, China-based supplier of an online platform focusing on consumer finance products primarily for borrowers who have limited access to credit from more traditional channels. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion.

360 DigiTech Inc's trailing 12-month earnings were $2.30 per share as of the third quarter of 2020, up 78.3% from $1.29 per share as of the year-ago quarter.

Wall Street sell-side analysts predict that after a 2.8% decline in 2020, the EPS will increase again in 2021 by 15.5%.

The share price ($12.29 as of Jan. 6) has risen by 25.15% over the past year for a 52-week range of $6.37 to $18.06.

On Wall Street, the stock has a buy recommendation rating with an average target price of about $14 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

