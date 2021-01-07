Karuna Therapeutics to Participate in the ICR Conference 2021

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced that Andrew Miller, Ph.D., chief operating officer and founder, will participate in a fireside chat at the ICR Conference 2021 on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 3:15 p.m. EST.A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of Karuna’s website at [url="]investors.karunatx.com.[/url] A replay of the webcast will also be archived for up to 90 days on Karuna’s website following the conference.Karuna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. At Karuna, we understand there is a need for differentiated and more effective treatments that can help patients navigate the challenges presented by these severe and disabling disorders. Utilizing our extensive knowledge of neuroscience, we are harnessing the untapped potential of the brain in pursuit of novel pathways to develop medicines that make meaningful differences in peoples’ lives. For more information, please visit [url="]www.karunatx.com[/url].

